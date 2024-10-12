Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for anti-party activities

Maharashtra news: Nana Patole said the decision to suspend Sulbha Khodke was taken on the instructions of the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

Mumbai Updated on: October 12, 2024 17:24 IST
Image Source : SULBHA KHODKE (X) Congress Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke.

Maharashtra news: The Congress in Maharashtra suspended Sulbha Khodke, MLA from Amravati, for six years for "anti party activities" ahead of assembly elections today (October 12).

Khodke was one of the seven MLAs who cross-voted in the legislative council elections which resulted in the defeat of PWP leader Jayant Patil, a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Opposition, earlier this year.

There were numerous complaints about Khodke working against the party, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement.

Khodke's husband is a close aide of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She is likely to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, sources said.

