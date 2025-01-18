Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assures swift action against culprit in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Devendra Fadnavis and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked late Wednesday night at his residence in Mumbai by an intruder. The police are actively investigating the case, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the authorities are making significant progress. On Friday, Fadnavis, who also handles the Home Department, addressed the media, revealing that the police have gathered several leads in the case and are confident of apprehending the culprit soon.

In his statement, CM Fadnavis said, "The police are conducting an ongoing investigation, and they have gathered several clues. I believe they will soon trace the criminal." The incident occurred in Mumbai's Bandra area, where an intruder entered the actor's home and attacked him with a knife, leaving Saif Ali Khan severely injured.

The Mumbai police have been working tirelessly to capture the attacker, and investigations are progressing rapidly. Over 30 people, including Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, have been questioned in connection with the case. On Friday evening, Kareena’s statement was recorded at her residence in the presence of police officials.

This incident follows a series of high-profile crimes in Mumbai, including the murder of Baba Siddiqui and a firing incident at Salman Khan’s residence, raising concerns about the safety of celebrities in the city. The police have deployed several teams to track down the suspect, and investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served.

As authorities continue to search for the attacker, the actor’s fans and the public await updates on the case. Saif Ali Khan's condition remains critical, and the actor is receiving medical attention after the brutal attack.