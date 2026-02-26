Maharashtra CID commits to rigorous probe into Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a thorough and professional probe into the tragic January 28 plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Officials emphasised that their primary scope is to determine if sabotage or criminal negligence contributed to the disaster involving a Learjet-45 operated by VSR Ventures. CID teams have already collected substantial evidence from the crash site in Pune district, underscoring their commitment to a meticulous examination of all factors.

Family pushes for FIR against operator

In a bold move, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin Yugendra Pawar approached Baramati Taluka police station on Thursday, demanding an FIR against VSR Ventures and its directors. Backed by supporters waving placards calling for "justice" for Ajit Pawar, the duo submitted a formal complaint, echoing Rohit Pawar's earlier filing at Mumbai's Marine Drive police station. Yugendra Pawar highlighted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) recent grounding of four VSR aircraft due to safety violations, citing it as evidence of potential criminal negligence.

Allegations of delays and cover-ups

Rohit Pawar accused Mumbai Police of refusing to register an FIR, claiming it fuels suspicions about the crash circumstances and suggests government protection for those responsible. "The conduct of the police has intensified our doubts," he posted on X, vowing that supporters would rally at Baramati to press demands. The initial accidental death report at Baramati was transferred to CID Pune, but the family insists an FIR is essential if negligence is confirmed, especially as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has yet to release its preliminary findings.

Yugendra Pawar, who contested against his uncle Ajit from Baramati in the 2024 elections on an NCP (SP) ticket, reiterated the need for expedited justice. The crash has sparked intense scrutiny of VSR Ventures' operations, with DGCA reports pointing to lapses in airworthiness and flight safety. As CID continues gathering evidence, the investigation remains a focal point amid family demands and political tensions.