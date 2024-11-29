Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra Cabinet swearing-in with formula of two deputy CMs to be held on December 5?

Maharashtra Cabinet swearing-in with formula of two deputy CMs to be held on December 5?

According to sources, there will be a meeting of the BJP legislature party first where its leader will be elected and then there will be a joint meeting of Mahayutu alliance.

Reported By : Sameer Bhaudas Bhise Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Published : Nov 29, 2024 16:08 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 16:09 IST
Devendra Fadnavis with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar
Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra suspense: Even as the suspense continues over the name of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister face, the speculation now are ripe that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on December 5 at Azad Maidan. Devendra Fadnavis still leads in CM race. Eknath Shinde on Friday cancelled two key meetings and if sources are to be believed, he has left for his village Satara. Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Shah and Nadda late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra after the BJP-led coalition registered a thumping majority in the Assembly elections.

Who will get what?

According to reports, the BJP may have 17 cabinet ministers with a equal mix of old and new faces. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena may have nine cabinet ministers and Ajit Pawar's NCP can have seven cabinet ministers.

Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken "in a day or two" in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital. "We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision," the outgoing chief minister said. Shinde said that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. "This 'ladka bhau' (beloved brother) designation is higher than anything else for me," he said.

Related Stories
Maharashtra Cabinet: Who will get what? BJP, Shinde and Ajit Pawar likely to get THESE ministries

Maharashtra Cabinet: Who will get what? BJP, Shinde and Ajit Pawar likely to get THESE ministries

Maharashtra CM name announcement: Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar in huddle with Amit Shah

Maharashtra CM name announcement: Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar in huddle with Amit Shah

Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar support name of Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM post, say sources

Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar support name of Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM post, say sources

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement