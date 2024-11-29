Maharashtra Cabinet swearing-in with formula of two deputy CMs to be held on December 5?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra suspense: Even as the suspense continues over the name of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister face, the speculation now are ripe that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on December 5 at Azad Maidan. Devendra Fadnavis still leads in CM race. Eknath Shinde on Friday cancelled two key meetings and if sources are to be believed, he has left for his village Satara. Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Shah and Nadda late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra after the BJP-led coalition registered a thumping majority in the Assembly elections.

Who will get what?

According to reports, the BJP may have 17 cabinet ministers with a equal mix of old and new faces. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena may have nine cabinet ministers and Ajit Pawar's NCP can have seven cabinet ministers.

Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken "in a day or two" in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital. "We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision," the outgoing chief minister said. Shinde said that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. "This 'ladka bhau' (beloved brother) designation is higher than anything else for me," he said.