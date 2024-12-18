Maharashtra Cabinet portfolio distribution in next 24 hours | Here's who may get what

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

The portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is likely to be finalised in the next 24 hours, said the sources. Thirty-nine legislators from Mahayuti allies, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, were sworn in the first cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government on December 15. Ten ministers in the previous Mahayuti government were dropped, while 16 new faces were inducted into the cabinet. While the BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party got 11 and 9 berths, respectively.

BJP likely to keep THESE portfolios

According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will keep ministries like Home, Law and Justice, Energy, Irrigation, Rural Development, Revenue, Skill Development, General Administration, Environment and Tribal Development with itself.

Shiv Sena may get THESE ministries

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena may get ministries like Urban Development, Housing Development, Social Justice, Tourism, Mining, Water Supply, Industry, Health, Education and PWD.

NCP may have THESE portfolios

Another Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar's NCP is likely to have Finance and Planning, Food and Supplies, FDA, Excise, Agriculture, Women and Child Development, Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority, Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry.

Efforts to pacify leaders upset over exclusion from cabinet

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said efforts are underway to placate party leaders who are upset over their exclusion from the state cabinet.

Samant admitted there may be some unhappiness among party legislators because of the denial of ministerial berths.

Samant said, "We work as a family under Eknath Shinde. There could be unhappiness if someone does not get a place in the cabinet. It is the responsibility of those who have become ministers to address the unhappiness. We are working on it extensively (to address it)."

Be it Shiv Sena leaders Tanaji Sawant or Vijay Shivtare, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde will pacify them, Samant said about some party leaders being upset over their exclusion from the state cabinet.

