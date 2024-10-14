Maharashtra Cabinet makes five toll plazas free for cars in Mumbai ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the key decision, Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday made five toll plazas free for light motor vehicles (cars) in Mumbai. The decision is significantly going to benefit the commuters who pass through these points on a daily basis. The decision will be implemented from Monday midnight.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai. He also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.

Among other Cabinet decisions, Maharashtra Skill Development University has been named after the late philanthropist Ratan Tata, who recently died at 86 years of age.

The Cabinet decision comes ahead of the assembly elections, which are to be concluded this year. The term of currently assembly is ending on November 26 and the elections will have to be concluded before that.