Maharashtra boosts marriage support: Rs 2.5 lakh for disabled couples, aid for mixed marriages too The Maharashtra government has approved a new incentive scheme to promote marriages involving persons with disabilities. Under the policy, disabled couples will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, while marriages between disabled and non-disabled partners will be supported with Rs 1.5 lakh through Maha DBT.

Mumbai:

In a major welfare move aimed at encouraging the marriage of persons with disabilities, the Maharashtra government has announced a new financial assistance scheme. Under the revised policy, couples where both partners are persons with disabilities will receive Rs 2.5 lakh as support from the state government. The government has also decided to extend financial assistance to marriages between a person with disability and a non-disabled partner. Detailed guidelines for the scheme have been officially issued.

What is the govt's decision?

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government approved the incentive scheme to promote the marriage of specially abled persons. As per the decision, a financial aid of Rs 1.50 lakh will be provided for marriages between a disabled and a non-disabled person, while marriages where both partners are disabled will receive Rs 2-50 lakh. According to the government order, the assistance amount will be transferred to the joint bank account of the husband and wife through the Maha DBT (Maharashtra Direct Benefit Transfer) system. Out of the total amount, 50 per cent will be kept as a fixed deposit.

Eligibility criteria explained

To avail the benefits of the scheme, at least one of the partners must have a disability of 40 per cent or more. The applicant must possess a valid UDID card and be a resident of Maharashtra. Legal registration of the marriage is mandatory, and the scheme is applicable only for first marriages. Applications must be submitted within one year of marriage to the concerned District Empowerment Officer for Persons with Disabilities. Final selection will be carried out by a district-level committee.

New incentive amount finalised

It is worth mentioning here that the Maharashtra government periodically revises the financial assistance provided under welfare schemes based on changing requirements. With the latest revision, a new incentive amount has now been fixed for marriages involving persons with disabilities, reinforcing the state's commitment to social inclusion and empowerment.

