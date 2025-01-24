Maharashtra blast: 8 dead after explosion at ordnance factory in Bhandara | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra blast: Explosion at ordnance factory in Bhandara.

Maharashtra blast: At least eight people died and seven got severely injured after an explosion occurred at the Ordnance Factory in Jawahar Nagar at around 10:00 am today (January 24). The incident took place in Maharashtra's Bhandara on Friday.

PRO Defence Nagpur said that the rescue and medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway. The fire department, police department, tehsildar, and other necessary administrative officials are present at the spot.

"After the accident blast in Ordnance Factory Jawahar Nagar Bhandara, firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway. A roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB. A total of over 10 people are reported to be there, out of which 2 people have been rescued," said Bhandara Collector Sanjay Kolte.

According to the initial information, the blast took place in the RK Branch section of the factory. Additionally, the SDRF has been provided with additional assistance.

CM Devendra Fadnavis expresses grief

"There are reports that 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in an ordnance factory explosion in Bhandara district. Five of them have been safely evacuated. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are at the spot and all kinds of assistance are being provided. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will arrive soon. The district administration is involved in rescue operations in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance. According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. We share the grief of his family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," CM Fadnavis posted on X.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected," Rajnath Singh posted on X.