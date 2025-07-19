Maharashtra: Bank manager dies by suicide in Pune while serving notice period Bank of Baroda's Baramati branch chief manager Shivshankar Mitra died by suicide during his notice period, citing severe work pressure in a note recovered by police.

Pune:

A senior official of Bank of Baroda in Baramati, Pune district, Maharashtra, tragically died by suicide inside the bank premises, with a note recovered citing immense work pressure. The incident, which occurred late Thursday night, has sent shockwaves through the local banking community.

The deceased has been identified as Shivshankar Mitra, in his late 40s, who served as the chief manager of the Baramati City branch. His body was discovered by bank staff after his concerned wife, unable to reach him, arrived at the bank around midnight.

According to a Baramati police station official, Mitra had been serving his notice period after tendering his resignation from the bank on July 11. He had cited health issues and an overwhelming workload as reasons for stepping down.

Recounting the sequence of events, the official stated, "After banking hours, Mitra asked all the staff to leave, saying he would close the branch. The watchman left around 9:30 PM. Mitra had earlier asked a colleague to bring a rope. At around 10 PM, he hanged himself with this rope. The incident has been captured by the bank's CCTV cameras."

When Mitra did not return home or respond to calls, his wife grew worried and reached the bank. She noticed the lights were on and, after getting no response from inside, alerted the bank staff. Upon opening the branch, Mitra was found hanging from the ceiling.

Police Inspector Vilas Nale of Baramati City Police Station confirmed the discovery of a suicide note in Mitra's trouser pocket. In the note, he explicitly stated that he was taking his own life due to work pressure. He also made a plea that no pressure should be put on his colleagues and clarified that his family had no involvement in his decision. The note reportedly did not blame anyone for his death, and it is understood that he was also undergoing medical treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the precise circumstances that led to this tragic incident, which highlights the severe impact of work-related stress.