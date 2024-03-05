Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's email hacked, letter sent from his ID to Governor

Follow us on Image Source : X Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's email was hacked, said officials on Tuesday. Narwekar registered a police case in the matter.

An email was sent from his email ID to the Governor of Maharashtra which was denied by Narwekar.

When enquired by the Governor's office, Narwekar said that he had not sent any such email.

Sources said that it was written in the email - “action should be taken against some MLAs who do not behave properly in the House.”

Narwekar informed to Mumbai Police and an investigation was initiated accordingly.

Recently, Narwekar hit headlines after pronouncing the verdict that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is the real party giving a blow to Uddhav Thackeray's camp. He also gave a crucial verdict in the NCP split case.

He described his order recognising the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction as the real party as tenable, sustainable, and based on the principles established by the Supreme Court. Talking to reporters after delivering the verdict, Narwekar said all the guidelines laid down by the apex court were adhered to.