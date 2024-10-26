Maharashtra: Congress announces second list of candidates, fields Girish Pandav against Fadnavis

Congress on Saturday released the second list of 23 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections. With the latest list of candidates, the Congress party has so far declared candidates on 71 seats. In the latest list, Congress has announced the candidature of Girish Krushnarao Pandav from South Nagpur against deputy CM and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis.
Complete list
- Bhusawal - Dr Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar
- Jalgaon - Dr Swati Sandip Wakekar
- Akot - Mahesh Gangane
- Wardha - Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende
- Savner - Anuja Sunil Kedar
- Nagpur South - Girish Krushnarao Pandav
- Kamthi - Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar
- Bhandara (SC) - Puja Ganesh Thavkur
- Arjun-Morgaon (SC) - Dalip Waman Bansod
- Amagaon (ST) - Rajkumar Lotuji Puram
- Ralegaon - Prof. Vasant Chinduji Purke
- Yavatmal - Anil Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar
- Arni (ST) - Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe
- Umarkhed (SC) - Sahebrao Dattarao Kamble
- Jalna - Kalias Kishanrao Gortantyal
- Aurangabad East - Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh
- Vasai - Vijay Govind Patil
- Kandivali East - Kalu Badheliya
- Charkop- Yashwant Jayprakash Singh
- Sion Koliwada - Ganesh Kumar Yadav
- Shrirampur (SC) - Hemant Ogale
- Nilanga - Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe
- Shirol - Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil
Notably, the seat-sharing discussions are on in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the final meeting is to be held on Saturday. So far, the constituent parties have come up with a formula of 90 seats for each of Congress, NCP (SCP) and Uddhav Sena.
When will Maharashtra vote?
This comes as Maharashtra prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with counting set for November 23 (Saturday).