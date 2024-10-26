Maharashtra: Congress announces second list of candidates, fields Girish Pandav against Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Congress on Saturday released the second list of 23 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections. With the latest list of candidates, the Congress party has so far declared candidates on 71 seats. In the latest list, Congress has announced the candidature of Girish Krushnarao Pandav from South Nagpur against deputy CM and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis.

Complete list

Bhusawal - Dr Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar

Jalgaon - Dr Swati Sandip Wakekar

Akot - Mahesh Gangane

Wardha - Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende

Savner - Anuja Sunil Kedar

Nagpur South - Girish Krushnarao Pandav

Kamthi - Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar

Bhandara (SC) - Puja Ganesh Thavkur

Arjun-Morgaon (SC) - Dalip Waman Bansod

Amagaon (ST) - Rajkumar Lotuji Puram

Ralegaon - Prof. Vasant Chinduji Purke

Yavatmal - Anil Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar

Arni (ST) - Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe

Umarkhed (SC) - Sahebrao Dattarao Kamble

Jalna - Kalias Kishanrao Gortantyal

Aurangabad East - Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh

Vasai - Vijay Govind Patil

Kandivali East - Kalu Badheliya

Charkop- Yashwant Jayprakash Singh

Sion Koliwada - Ganesh Kumar Yadav

Shrirampur (SC) - Hemant Ogale

Nilanga - Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe

Shirol - Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil

Notably, the seat-sharing discussions are on in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the final meeting is to be held on Saturday. So far, the constituent parties have come up with a formula of 90 seats for each of Congress, NCP (SCP) and Uddhav Sena.

When will Maharashtra vote?

This comes as Maharashtra prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with counting set for November 23 (Saturday).