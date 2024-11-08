Maharashtra Assembly elections: Ajit Pawar distances himself from CM Yogi's slogan 'Batenge toh katenge'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar

The election campaign for the Assembly Elections 2024 in Maharashtra is in full swing. BJP's star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also addressing rallies in different parts of Maharashtra. CM Yogi also coined 'Batenge to Katenge' in his rallies asking people to unite and give victory to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. However, amid the election campaign, BJP ally NCP chief Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan during an election rally in Washim.

What did Ajit Pawar say?

When asked about CM Yogi's election slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge', Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. You cannot compare Maharashtra with other states, the people of Maharashtra do not like it. Pawar further said that Shivaji Maharaj's teaching was to take all sections of society along."

This is the history of all elections: Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that when people from other states come to Maharashtra, they make their statements. But Maharashtra has never accepted it and this has been the history of all the elections here. Pawar said that the people of the state do not like such comments. Let us tell you that CM Yogi had repeated the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge'. In Maharashtra, voting will be held in a single phase for all 288 assembly seats on November 20. The election results will be declared on November 23.