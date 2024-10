Follow us on Image Source : ANI Actor Sayaji Shinde

Actor Sayaji Shinde, who has featured in several Bollywood and Tollywood films, joined Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday (October 11). The actor's move comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated in November. NCP chief Ajit Pawar welcomed him into the party.

Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that Shinde is not only an excellent actor but has now also become a politician. He will not face any difficulties in politics either, he said.

More to follow...