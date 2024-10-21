Maharashtra polls: Shinde, Fadnavis discuss 'pact' with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, claim sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis discussed 'pact' with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, claimed sources on Monday.

Notably, the discussion between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS President Raj Thackeray took place in a five star hotel in Mumbai. Discussion took place between Shinde-Fadnavis-Thacker for two hours

The three leaders discussed Shivdi, Worli, Mahim and some other seats ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Strategy to support each other on some seats was discussed between Mahayuti and MNS, sources said.

The development comes at a time when the Election Commission announced dates for the Assmebly polls and said elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024 and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said Maharashtra will have single-phase voting on 288 seats.

The Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the election will be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.