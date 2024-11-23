Fadnavis set to return: Maharashtra CM post likely to go to BJP, claim sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

After a massive and unanticipated victory of the ruling Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the deliberations have started on the name of the new Chief Minister of the state. According to sources, the BJP is likely to get the CM office this time as the party has emerged as the single largest party and is a little short of the majority on its own. Moreover, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the next CM as he is the first choice of the RSS, said sources.

Notably, during the election campaign Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the decision on CM face will be taken after the elections. The same thing was echoed by Deputy CM Fadnavis during an interview with India TV. He had said that all the parties had a consensus on this. After the electoral victory, Fadnavis in a pressed conference today reiterated the stand. He said this in the presence of another alliance partner Ajit Pawar of NCP and CM Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024

The Mahayuti has made an unprecedented return to power in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. So far the BJP has won 98 seats while it is leading at 35 seats. While other Mahayuti partners including Shiv Sena and NCP have won 46 and 36 seats respectively so far.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 18 seats, leading at 2, Congress won 10, leading at 5 and NCP-SCP won 9, leading at 1.