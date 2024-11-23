Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
  Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE: Vote counting commences on 288 seats
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE: Vote counting commences on 288 seats

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE updates: 288 counting centres have been set up for 288 Assembly constituencies and one counting centre for Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE updates.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE updates: The state election machinery is all set for a smooth and peaceful counting of votes in 288 Assembly constituencies across Maharashtra to be held on Saturday. Buoyed by a record 66 per cent polling against 61.1 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the counting of votes will start at 8 am at all polling stations. During this process, the counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am., followed by the counting of votes on EVMs at 8:30 am. MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP are engaged in a fierce fight for supremacy. In addition, the Vachit Bahujan Aghadi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Maharashtra Swarajya Paksha and other smaller parties have also fielded their nominees making it a multi-party contest. There are a total of 4,136 candidates comprising 3,771 men, 363 women and two others in the fray.

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Assembly Election Results: Vote counting commences on 288 seats in Maharashtra

    The vote counting commenced on 288 seats in Maharashtra on Saturday. 

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vote counting to commence shortly on 288 seats

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'I foresee that MVA will get majority and form govt in Maharashtra', says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'It will be history as it will be a hattrick today', says Shaina NC

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'Our victory is certain', says Shiv Sena-UBT candidate from Wadala Shraddha Jadhav

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Shiv Sena's Mumba Devi candidate Shaina NC visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

    Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency Shaina NC visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of counting. 

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: Tight security outside a counting centre in Goregaon

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Counting for Maharashtra Election Results 2024 to begin shortly

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Security tightened at counting centres in Maharashtra

    Security has been tightened at counting centres in Maharashtra, including Kalina and Dharavi. In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Polling for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly records voter turnout of 66.05 pc

    Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of 66.05%, an increase from nearly 61% in the 2019 elections. Leaders from both Mahayuti and MVA see the higher turnout as an indicator of increased support. Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, lauded the efforts to enhance voter participation.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 36,000 essential service voters voted through postal ballots

    More than 36,000 essential service voters voted through postal ballots and 4,66,823 postal ballots were distributed to election staff. To ensure transparency in the counting process, information has been presented to the media continuously and important statistics and developments have been disseminated online and through traditional media.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 2,700 polling personnel deployed for counting process in Mumbai

    As far as Mumbai is concerned, 36 counting centres are designated for 36 constituencies. Over 2,700 polling personnel and 10,000 police personnel have been deployed for the counting process in Mumbai.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Stage set for vote counting in Maharashtra

    The state election machinery is all set for a smooth and peaceful counting of votes in 288 Assembly constituencies across Maharashtra to be held on Saturday. Buoyed by a record 66 per cent polling against 61.1 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the counting of votes will start at 8 a.m. at all polling stations. 

