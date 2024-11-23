Want to convert common man into superman, says Eknath Shinde as Mahayuti set to form govt in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and leaders of Mahayuti show victory sign.

As the Mahayuti is all set to form the government after merging victorious in the Maharashtra assembly elections, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and leaders of the alliance on Saturday addressed a press conference and exchanged sweets. During the press conference, Ajit Pawar said the people of Maharashtra have supported the Mahayuti because of the development in the state.

During the press conference, CM Eknath Shinde said, "Our government was the common man's government. I'm thankful to PM Modi for his incredible support. Women, children & farmers were the centre point for us. We want to convert the common man into Superman. For me, the full form of CM is not Chief Minister, it's Common Man."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis denied any row over the CM's post and asserted that leaders of Mahayuti will take a call even as counting of votes showed the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory.

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters.

"Opposition’s efforts of propagating a fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses," said Fadnavis.

The Deputy CM said he succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to the support of voters, the BJP team and party leaders. With some leaders in BJP demanding that Fadnavis don the mantle of the next CM, the BJP stalwart said there was no row over the CM's post in Mahayuti- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

"Leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide (on next CM)," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. He said the people of Maharashtra have shown that the party headed by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.