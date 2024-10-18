Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar-led NCP suspends MLC Satish Chavan for six years for anti-party activities

Follow us on Image Source : SATISH CHAVAN (X). Satish Chavan.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party today (October 18) suspended its MLC Satish Chavan for six years for anti-party activities. Chavan represents the Aurangabad Teachers' constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council.

The Mahayuti has taken steps to give justice to all sections of society, Tatkare said, adding Chavan's actions warranted disciplinary action. After the NCP split in July last year, five MLCs allied with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

NCP headed by Ajit Pawar suspended the party legislator Satish Chavan for six years for taking an anti-party stand intentionally to malign the party and the MahaYuti government.

Chavan, who was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Marathwada Graduates’ Constituency, three days ago had released a leaflet criticising theMahaYuti government for failing to ensure reservation for the Maratha community.

He had further claimed that the MahaYuti government had failed miserably to resolve the reservation issue of the Maratha, Dhangar and OBC communities. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday (October 16) had expressed serious displeasure over Chavan’s utterances saying that the party will initiate disciplinary action against him for indulging in anti-party activities.

Tatkare had said that this kind of statement is uncalled for especially when the MahaYuti government is working for the interest of all citizens. After seeking go ahead from the party’s national president Ajit Pawar, Tatkare today suspended Chavan for six years. Before the suspension letter was issued, Chavan held a closed-door meeting with the state NCP general secretary and legislator Shivajirao Garje to argue his case.

“On October 15, you took a stand against NCP and MahaYuti intentionally to malign its image. By and large, the MahaYuti government during its tenure has taken the policy to provide justice to all sections of the society. By taking an anti-party stand, you have breached the party discipline and therefore you are suspended for six years,” said Tatkare in a suspension order served to Chavan.

Chavan’s suspension came on a day when he had met the NCP SP president Sharad Pawar hunting his ghar vapsi. Chavan had deserted Sharad Pawar and joined Ajit Pawar after he staged a rebellion and joined the MahaYuti government in July 2023. Chavan is seeking to contest the Assembly election from the Gangapur seat in the Aurangabad district either as an independent or as a nominee of the Sharad Pawar faction.

“The MahaYuti government was not successful in dealing with the issue of the Maratha movement. Even today Maratha agitators are agitating under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil. Many Maratha youth are committing suicide in Maharashtra including Marathwada today but the government has not looked at these things seriously,” Chavan said.

Making a strong case for caste-based census, he further stated, “If a caste-based census is done in Maharashtra, the issues with regard to reservation to Maratha, OBCs and Dhangar communities will be solved. Despite repeated demand for the caste-based census, the state and the Centre are not serious about it."