Delhi govt to shut rented mohalla clinics, to launch 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in next 25 days: Sources The Delhi Government has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority of India (NHA) in order to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

Almost two months after the formation of the new government, Delhi is set to witness a significant transformation in its healthcare facilities. According to sources in the Delhi government, the capital will see the launch of 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the next 20 to 25 days. They added that each assembly constituency will have at least one such center to bring quality healthcare services closer to local residents.

Under the government's ambitious plan, a total of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be established across the city within a year. Recently, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced several initiatives aimed at revamping the healthcare system in Delhi. She emphasised that these new centers would provide comprehensive health services to people, right in their neighborhoods. In addition, Integrated Labs will be set up in all 11 districts to ensure access to a full range of diagnostic facilities.

Rented mohalla clinics to be shut down

Meanwhile, the government is also planning to shut down rented mohalla clinics that were started by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. These clinics, once hailed as neighborhood health hubs, have reportedly come under review over issues related to cost-effectiveness and long-term sustainability.

400 new Health and Wellness Centres on cards

The Chief Minister also stated that the Delhi Government is set to receive Rs 2,400 crore from the Central Government. These funds will be utilised to further strengthen the capital's health infrastructure, including the opening of 400 new Health and Wellness Centres.

Highlighting the current challenges, CM Rekha Gupta had earlier pointed out the lack of hospital beds and shortage of doctors in Delhi. She expressed concern over the 24 hospitals that were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic but are still not fully operational. Slamming the previous AAP government, she asserted that no significant work had been done to improve the sector. However, she assured that her government is committed to delivering on promises and will implement all central health schemes to ensure maximum benefit reaches the people of Delhi.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaud)

