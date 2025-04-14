Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela performs head-tonsuring at Tirumala to fulfil vow | Video Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar recently survived a fire accident in Singapore while attending a summer camp. In the fire mishap that occurred on April 8, Shankar suffered burns to his hand and legs and even inhaled the smoke.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Konidela, performed head-tonsuring at the Tirumala temple on Sunday. Konidela did the ceremony in order to fulfill a vow that she had taken when her son suffered burns in a fire accident at a school in Singapore recently.

In a mark of gratitude to the deity for saving Shankar, Anna offered her hair. "In keeping with the tradition, Anna offered her hair at Padmavati Kalyana Katta and participated in rituals," a press release from Janasena party said.

Notably, Anna had dedicated to the deity that she would offer her hair in the temple if her minor son survived the fire accident.

After the ceremony she can be seen offering her prayers and also performing an Aarti along with the priests at the temple. Pictures of the head-tonsuring ceremony that was posted on social media showed a woman shaving her head as she was sitting along with other devotees who were also offering their hair at the temple.

Anna, a Russian Orthodox Christian, signed declaration forms at Gayatri Sadan in the presence of temple officials, affirming her faith in Lord Venkateshwara before her visit and participation in the rituals, as per the rules of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The Jana Sena Party president was seen bringing his son back to India after the incident. Seven-year-old Shankar sustained injuries and developed lung complications due to smoke inhalation from a fire accident at his school in Singapore.