Mumbai: Water tanker strike enters fourth day, BMC invokes Disaster Management Act to maintain supply

Mumbai: As the indefinite water tanker strike entered its fourth day on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act to requisition private tankers, wells, and borewells in order to ensure uninterrupted water supply across the city. The civic body said in a statement that it is exercising powers under Sections 34(a) and 65(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to take control of private water tankers and related infrastructure, and coordinate efforts through ward-level teams, police personnel, and the state transport commissionerate.

The BMC move comes as the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) continues its strike, protesting against revised guidelines issued by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). Despite a stay on notices issued to private well and borewell owners, the association has refused to resume operations. “In view of the indefinite strike called by tanker operators and to prevent disruption in essential water supply during the summer, the Disaster Management Act has been invoked,” the BMC said.

SOP in place for coordination, billing and security

A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been established to regulate water distribution to private housing societies and other stakeholders. Under this SOP, the civic body’s legal and disaster management departments will issue orders for requisitioning water tankers, including drivers, cleaners, and office staff from operator offices for coordination.

Following this, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner will formally requisition the vehicles and personnel and deploy them to BMC ward teams. Each team will include officials from water works, pest control, health, accounts, the RTO, and local police departments to oversee smooth supply at the ward level.

Societies seeking water tankers can submit requisitions at Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs), where payments will be accepted and receipts issued. Tankers will then be dispatched accordingly, the BMC said. Police protection will be provided at each water-filling point. Charges will reflect prevailing market rates with an additional 25% administrative fee, payable by cash or UPI.

Strike continues despite stay and high-level talks: Top points

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani issued the directive to invoke the Disaster Management Act in light of the strike continuing despite the civic body pausing enforcement of CGWA notices until June 15. The pause followed interventions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

The MWTA launched its strike on April 10, citing opposition to the CGWA's revised norms, which require well owners to prove ownership or lease of land, install digital water flow meters, meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms, and obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) via the CGWA’s online system, among other conditions.

The strike has disrupted water supply to residential societies, construction sites, and the railways. The association has about 1,800 registered tankers with capacities ranging from 500 to 20,000 litres, supplying an estimated 350 million litres per day across the city.

Despite Fadnavis urging the BMC to find an “immediate solution” and seek a “golden mean” between the revised guidelines and the demands of tanker operators, the strike has persisted.

On Friday, Union Minister Paatil chaired a meeting at the Bandra Kurla Complex with representatives of the tanker association, BMC, and CGWA. He instructed CGWA officials to simplify the 'Bhu-Neer' online portal for obtaining NOCs and make it more user-friendly.

The MWTA did not respond to requests for comment on the BMC’s latest move to invoke emergency powers under the Act.

(Based on PTI inputs)