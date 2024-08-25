Maharashtra: 300 individuals booked for raising objectionable slogans outside Pune Collector Office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Pune Police registered a case against nearly 300 people after objectionable slogans were allegedly raised during a protest outside the Pune District Collectorate, an official said on Sunday. According to the officials, a ‘Sarvdharm Sambhav Mahamorcha’ was organised on Friday to protest against the recent purported statements by religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj against Islam. During the protest, the alleged slogans were raised, the official added.

Morcha carried out without permission

The case has been registered at the Bundgarden police station. As per the police, the organisers carried out a Morcha without permission from the administration. The slogans have exacerbated the tensions as it has sparked communal row and enmity between communities. “An offence has been registered at the Bundgarden police station against 200-300 people who had participated in the morcha,” said a senior police official.

It must be noted that the case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about unlawful assembly, promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and language and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Controversial remarks of Ramgiri Mahraj sparked row

The controversy finds its inception from an alleged objectionable statement of Ramgiri Maharaj against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some days ago. His remarks stirred communal tensions following which multiple cases were registered against him. Significantly, the Mumbra police have charged Maharaj under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those for offending religious sentiments, inciting religious discord, and criminal intimidation. Similar cases have also been filed against him in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Meanwhile, Ramgiri Maharaj had said that his remarks were a reaction to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and aimed at encouraging Hindu unity. He stated that he will respond to any legal notices that come his way.

(With PTI Inputs)

