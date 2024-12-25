Ladki Bahin Yojana: Transfer of Rs 1,500 resumes after model code of conduct suspension in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses the media.

The transfer of Rs 1,500 monthly installments under the Ladki Bahin Yojana for eligible women in Maharashtra resumed on Tuesday, following a pause due to the model code of conduct enforced during the state assembly elections. The instalments will be disbursed in phases, according to Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, as reported by PTI.

Scheme relaunched for empowering women

Launched in 2024, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was designed to provide financial assistance to women across Maharashtra. The scheme is credited with contributing to the victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in the recent assembly elections. Minister Tatkare expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the scheme under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Disbursement process and beneficiary update

Tatkare confirmed that the first phase of disbursements, covering approximately 12.87 lakh women who remained Aadhaar-linked, has begun. The scheme currently benefits 2.34 crore women, and the disbursement of Rs 1,500 per beneficiary will continue in stages. The process will be monitored, and the number of beneficiaries will increase as more women register.

Potential increase in financial assistance

Tatkare also addressed the promise made by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to raise the monthly assistance to Rs 2,100. She stated that Chief Minister Fadnavis will make a decision regarding this increase during the next state budget. Additionally, the scheme’s beneficiaries will undergo a review based on complaints and feedback received.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal claims CM Atishi to be arrested soon in fake case ahead of Delhi elections