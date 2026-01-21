Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra govt grants major extension for e-KYC process, relief for thousands Ladki Bahin Yojana: Beneficiaries hit a wall with the initial e-KYC deadline of November 18, 2025, plagued by persistent issues like OTP delivery failures, portal server outages at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in, and various glitches—especially tough for women in far-flung rural spots.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra's government has stepped in with crucial support for women enrolled in the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', extending the e-KYC deadline to ease widespread technical frustrations. Announced by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, this move builds on a prior extension and offers a final chance for corrections, ensuring no eligible beneficiary misses out on monthly financial aid.

Background on the empowering scheme

Launched to boost women's economic independence, health, and nutrition across Maharashtra, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women. Aimed at families with incomes below Rs 2.5 lakh annually, it targets married women, widows, divorcees, and those without living husbands or fathers. The scheme has emerged as a cornerstone of women's empowerment, but its success hinges on a mandatory e-KYC process linked to Aadhaar for transparency and accurate fund distribution.

Initial deadline challenges and first extension

The original e-KYC cutoff was November 18, 2025, but beneficiaries faced significant roadblocks. Women in remote rural areas reported frequent OTP failures, server crashes on the official portal (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in), and other glitches that prevented completion. Recognizing these issues, the state swiftly extended the deadline to December 31, giving thousands more time to comply and secure their instalments.

New extension: Pushing beyond Dec 31 for maximum reach

In a fresh announcement on Tuesday, Minister Tatkare revealed the deadline now stretches beyond December 31, 2025, providing substantial relief. This decision addresses ongoing hurdles, including natural calamities that disrupted access in some regions. Tatkare stressed that e-KYC remains non-negotiable to prevent misuse and ensure funds reach only verified recipients, underscoring the government's commitment to accountability.

Correcting errors: A 'last chance' via physical verification

Many women accidentally selected wrong options during e-KYC submissions, risking disqualification. To fix this, instructions have gone out to all District Collectors for regional physical verifications conducted by Anganwadi workers. This grassroots approach allows on-the-ground corrections, making the process accessible even for those struggling with online platforms.

Special requirements for vulnerable groups

Widows, divorcees, and women whose husbands or fathers have passed away face additional steps. Beyond online e-KYC, they must submit supporting documents- like death certificates or divorce decrees- to their District Women and Child Development Officers. This ensures seamless, uninterrupted benefits without bureaucratic delays.

Minister's vision and urgent call to action

"This scheme is a revolution for women's empowerment," Tatkare told the media, crediting directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers. She urged all pending beneficiaries to act swiftly: visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in, link Aadhaar, and complete e-KYC to avoid missing future payouts. With the extension in place, the focus remains on inclusive implementation, helping Maharashtra's women thrive.