Kunal Kamra to apologise on Eknath Shinde controversy? Here's what he told sources During a performance, Kunal Kamra had referred to Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody of him.

Kunal Kamra is yet again in trouble, this time for passing defamatory comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra told India TV sources that he does not want to give any official statement or interview at the moment. Kamra told sources informally that he will apologise in the matter only if the court asks to.

He further added that if he is proven wrong constitutionally, he will apologise. His act against Eknath Shinde triggered a political storm and as the row escalated, Kamra posted a photograph of himself with a copy of the Constitution of India and captioned it, "The only way forward."

'No one gave money for the show'

In a statement to India TV sources, Kunal Kamra said he is continuously cooperating with the Mumbai police as and when he is contacted. He is also following the instructions given by the police and as of now he is not contacted for any interrogation.

Kamra further said that no one gave him money for the show and whatever he performed was his own content.

FIR against Kamra

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against state Deputy CM. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a police complaint after a video went viral showing Kamra allegedly using defamatory words against Shinde went viral.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the early hours of Monday against Kamra under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) actions, including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation), an official from MIDC police station said.

11 arrested for vandalising venue

Police also arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel where Kunal Kamra's show was held. Shiv Sena's workers vandalised Habitat Studio, a performance and event venue in Mumbai.

Rahul Kanal warned Kunal Kamra and said, "It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country, when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality,” Kanal had told reporters Monday morning, a day after he and other Shiv Sena workers ransacked the venue of Kamra’s show. Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai. Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," Kanal had warned Kamra.