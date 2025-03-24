Kunal Kamra row: BMC officials carry out demolition drive at Unicontinental Studio in Mumbai Kunal Kamra row: Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police arrested 11 members of the Yuva Sena, the youth faction of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday for vandalising the Habitat comedy venue.

Kunal Kamra row: The BMC officials on Monday carried out demolition drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar area of Mumbai where where comedian Kunal Kamra's show was recorded. BMC The officials arrived at the premises with hammers. The whole controversy erupted after Kamra called Eknath Shinde a traitor and he also made fun of Shinde's political life without taking his name.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police arrested 11 members of the Yuva Sena, the youth faction of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday for vandalising the Habitat comedy venue.

The group was protesting against the alleged derogatory remarks made by standup comedian Kunal Kamra on his recent comedy special, 'Naya Bharat,' uploaded on Youtube. According to police, the youth group went inside the venue while a live show of comedian Rajat Sood was going on, forcing it to stop and vandalised it.

Shiv Sena has strongly objected to the comments made by Kamra, meanwhile the Opposition alliance in Maharahstra has criticised the Mahayuti government for the "break down of law and order", which UBT's Arvind Sawant saying that every word spoken by Kamra is correct.

Earlier, Officials had registered a FIR it under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351(2), 352, 333, 37(1), and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Shinde Sena's Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the booking money for the show came from Matoshree, the residence of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The place where this show was recorded, the booking money for it came from Matoshree from Uddav Thackeray and that is why Eknath Shinde has been targeted," Nirupam said during a press conference in Mumbai.

An FIR has also been registered against Kunal Kamra for his alleged derogatory remarks. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawat backed the comments made by Kamra, saying that every sentence he made was correct.