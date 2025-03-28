Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC seeking transit anticipatory bail in Eknath Shinde remarks case Kunal Kamra case: Multiple FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra against Kunal Kamra, prompting the comedian to seek legal protection from arrest while he prepares to contest the charges.

Mumbai: Controversial comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday moved the Madras High Court, seeking transit anticipatory bail after multiple FIRs were lodged against him for his alleged remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

After his controversial remarks on Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra has landed in legal trouble following complaints accusing him of making derogatory comments. Multiple FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra, prompting the comedian to seek legal protection from arrest while he prepares to contest the charges.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police issued a second summon to comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", on YouTube, officials said on Wednesday.

But Kamra failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, Mumbai Police issued another date after taking a legal opinion.

Mumbai Police said it is investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra had made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that Kamra has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, action will be taken against him. Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer has contacted them, the comedian himself has not been in touch with police officials.

Mumbai Police said that if the investigation reveals that Kunal Kamra has committed any crime before this through his pranks, then more cases can be registered against him.

Kamra recently sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him.

On Tuesday, Kamra shared a new video mocking Shiv Sena workers for vandalising The Habitat comedy club in Mumbai, where he had previously performed.

Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded to this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand against Kamra's remarks. Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, he said the government would not allow freedom of expression to become a tool for spreading "tyranny".