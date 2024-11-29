Key Mahayuti meetings cancelled, Eknath Shinde heads to his village amid Maharashtra puzzle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde

Amid suspense over the Maharashtra Chief Minister's name announcement, Eknath Shinde has cancelled two key meetings and if sources are to be believed, he has left for his village Satara. Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Shah and Nadda late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra after the BJP-led coalition registered a thumping majority in the Assembly elections.

Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state on Thursday night.

According to sources, there will be a meeting of the BJP legislature party first where its leader will be elected and then there will be a joint meeting of Mahayutu alliance.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken "in a day or two" in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital. "We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision," the outgoing chief minister said. Shinde said that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. "This 'ladka bhau' (beloved brother) designation is higher than anything else for me," he said.