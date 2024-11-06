Katol Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Katol Assembly Constituency

Katol Assembly Election 2024: The Katol Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 48 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Katol is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

In 2019, Anil Deshmukh of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Charansing Babulalji Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 17057 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve won from Ramtek Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 76768 votes by defeating Raju Parve of the Shiv Sena.

Katol Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 188800 voters in the Katol constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 100017 were male and 88782 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1493 postal votes were cast in the constituency

In 2014, there were 1,76,316 voters in the Katol constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94, 950 were male and 81, 366 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1340 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Katol in 2014 was 286.

Katol Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Katol constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Katol Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Katol Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP: Charansing Babulalji Thakur

NCP-SP: Salil Anil Deshmukh

Independent: Yajnavalkya Shrikant Jichkar

PWPI: Rahul Virendra Deshmukh

RSPS: Sandeep Moreshwar Lokhande

RPI(K): Dr. Sunil Vishwanath Narnaware

Katol Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anil Deshmukh won the seat with a margin of 17057 votes (9.06%). He was polled 96842 votes. He defeated BJP Charansing Babulalji Thakur, who got 79785 votes. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VAB) candidate Dinesh Gunvant Tule stood third with 5807 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr Ashish Deshmukh won the seat. He was polled 70344 votes with a vote share of 39.66%. NCP candidate Anil Deshmukh got 64787 votes (36.53%) and was the runner-up. He defeated Rajendra Manohar Harne by a margin of 13649 votes (7.70%).

Katol Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2019: Anil Deshmukh-NCP

2014: Dr Ashish Deshmukh- BJP

2009: Anil Deshmukh- NCP

2004: Anil Deshmukh- NCP

1999: Anil Vasantrao Deshmukh -NCP

1995: Deshmukh Anil Vasantrao-IND

1990: Shinde Sunil Shamraoji -INC

Katol Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Katol Assembly constituency was 190017 or 69.79 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 177356 or 70.71 per cent.