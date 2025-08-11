Kapil Sharma gets security cover from Mumbai Police after firing incidents at his Canada cafe As per the information, the security of Sharma's family has also been reinforced as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police has stepped up the security cover for comedian Kapil Sharma following two recent firing incidents at his café in Canada and alleged threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. As per the information, the security of Sharma's family has also been reinforced as a precautionary measure. Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey was targeted in another attack on August 7. marking the second shooting in less than a month. The cafe had earlier been fired upon on July 9 which intensified concerns over the safety of the establishment and everyone linked to it.

After last month’s attack, the Mumbai police had visited the building where comedian Sharma resides in the city's Oshiwara area. The purpose of the visit was to confirm the address of Sharma's residence, a senior official had told PTI.

When was the first attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe?

The first attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe took place on July 10, when several staff members were inside. While no one was injured in the gunfire, more than 10 bullet marks were found on the cafe's windows, and one of the glass panes was shattered. Taking the situation seriously, the Mumbai Police has increased Kapil Sharma's security cover. Police sources revealed that the threat is not limited to incidents abroad as the warnings also point to a possible attack in India. Relevant security agencies are closely monitoring the matter to ensure law and order is maintained.

When did Kapil Sharma's cafe open?

Kapil Sharma's cafe opened on July 4, and soon after, it became a target of Khalistani extremists. The caf, had been creating quite a buzz since its launch, with its interiors drawing significant attention from visitors. The establishment was being managed by the comedian's wife, Ginni Chatrath. Following the attack, Kapil and his team issued a statement expressing shock over the incident, asserting that they would not be intimidated by such acts but face them with courage. The Canadian police had taken action in the matter, and Kapil had expressed his gratitude for their prompt response.

