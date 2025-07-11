Kapil Sharma's team responds to Kap's Cafe shooting, say 'Let's stand firm against violence' The Kaps' Cafe team condemned the recent gunfiring incident which took place in Canada's Surrey. The newly opened cafe is owned by comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma.

New Delhi:

Recently, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma's cafe 'Kap's Cafe' in Canada came under gunfire attack. The Kap's Cafe team took to the official Instagram handle to condemn the shocking firing incident in Canada's Surrey on Wednesday night (local time).

On Friday, the restaurant team wrote, "A Message from the Heart. We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up."

Have a look at the Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Kap's Cafe Instagram story

The note further reads, "Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap's Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies. With hope and gratitude #supportkapscafecanada."

In another Instagram story, they also expressed their gratitude towards Surrey police. The note reads, "We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the @surreypolice and @deltapd for their prompt response and efforts in ensuring everyone's safety during this difficult time."

Kapil Sharma's cafe 'Kap's Cafe' attacked in Canada

For those who don't know, several bullets were reportedly fired at the location, but no injuries have been confirmed as of yet. Videos of the incident have also surfaced on social media. The comedian Kapil Sharma has not made any public comment on this shocking incident. However, respective authorities are currently investigating whether the shooting was part of a larger pattern of intimidation by pro-Khalistan extremists operating abroad or if it was a personal threat.

Comedian Kapil Sharma opened 'Kap's Cafe' last week in Canada's Surrey. The cafe uploaded several pictures and videos on the Instagram account named '@thekapscafe_', announcing the news. The caption of the post reads, "The wait is over. The doors are open. See you at Kap’s Cafe!"

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe attacked in Canada, Khalistani terrorists take responsibility | VIDEO