Kankavli Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kankavli Assembly Election 2024: The Kankavli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 268 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Sindhudurg district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2019, BJP's Nitesh Narayan Rane won the Kankavli seat by defeating Shiv Sena's Satish Jagannath Sawant.

Kankavli Constituency Demographic Profile

The assembly segment comes under Sindhudurg district and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,30,081 voters in the Kankavli constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,12,924 voters were male and 1,17,157 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Kankavli in 2019 was 57 (57 men and no women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Kankavli Assembly constituency was 2,24,081. Out of this, 1,09,220 voters were male and 1,14,861 were female. The number of service voters in Kankavli in 2014 was 171 ( 111 men and 60 women).

Kankavli Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Kankavli constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Kankavli Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Kankavli Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Kankavli Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP has fielded incumbent Nitesh Rane again. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar is MVA candidate on the seat. While the contest in bipolar in the assembly, BSP has also pitted its candidate Chandrakant Abaji Jadhav.

Kankavli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Nitesh Rane won the Kankavli seat with a margin of 28,116 votes. He was polled 84,504 votes with a vote share of 56.16 per cent. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Satish Jagannath Sawant, who got 56,388 votes (37.48%). Congress candidate Sushil Amrutrao Rane stood third with 3,355 votes (2.23%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,86,718.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Nitesh Rane won the Kankavli seat with a margin of 25,979 votes on Congress ticket. He was polled 74,715 votes with a vote share of 47.91%. He defeated BJP candidate Jathar Pramod Shantaram, who got 48,736 votes (31.25%). Shiv Sena candidate Subhash Mayekar stood third with 12,863 votes (8.25%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,55,959.

Kankavli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: K Vyankateshrao Rane (Congress)

2009: Jathar Pramod Shantaram (BJP)

2014: Nitesh Rane (Congress)

2019: Nitesh Rane (BJP)

Kankavli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Kankavli legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,30,081 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,50,461 or 65.39 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,24,081 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,55,959 or 69.60 per cent.