Jalna Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting of votes to get underway for first elections in city

The results for the Jalna Municipal Corporation will be announced on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. This is the first time that elections are taking place in the city for the civic polls. Jalna and Ichalkaranji were the two newly-added corporations in the Maharashtra civic body polls.
Meanwhile, results for the Jalna Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.