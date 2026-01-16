Jalna Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting of votes to get underway for first elections in city Jalna Municipal Corporation Results Live: The counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the Jalna Municipal Corporation, with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The parties are in a big tussle for power in the city.

The results for the Jalna Municipal Corporation will be announced on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. This is the first time that elections are taking place in the city for the civic polls. Jalna and Ichalkaranji were the two newly-added corporations in the Maharashtra civic body polls.

Meanwhile, results for the Jalna Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.