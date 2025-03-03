Jalgaon molestation case: Two more arrested, hunt for remaining suspects intensifies Jalgaon police arrest two more suspects in the molestation case involving the Union Minister's daughter, while search for remaining suspects intensifies.

In a significant development in the disturbing molestation case involving the daughter of a Union Minister and several other female students during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothari village, Jalgaon police have apprehended two more individuals, identified as Kiran Mahajan and Atul Patil. This brings the total number of arrests to three, with authorities continuing their relentless pursuit of the remaining three suspects. On Sunday, police also detained a 17-year-old minor and arrested Kiran Mali in connection with the case.

The incident, which occurred during a religious procession, sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. According to police reports, a group of unruly youths attempted to molest numerous girls, including the Union Minister's daughter. The Minister's security guard promptly filed a formal complaint at the Muktai Nagar Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against six individuals.

The Union Minister, deeply concerned about the safety of her daughter and other victims, demanded immediate action and the swift arrest of all those involved. She also alleged that the youths had threatened her daughter's security personnel and physically assaulted him. Further investigations revealed that some of the accused have prior criminal records, adding to the severity of the situation.

The Minister personally visited the police station to press for a thorough and expedited investigation. She also confirmed that she had spoken with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured her of stringent action against the perpetrators.

Chief Minister Fadnavis strongly condemned the incident, expressing his dismay over the involvement of a member of a specific political party. He emphasized that such actions in a public place, causing distress to the victims, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. "It is unfortunate that a specific party official is involved in this incident. The police have arrested some accused, and others will also be arrested," he stated. "Their actions in a public place, causing distress to the victims, are unacceptable. Such people cannot be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them."

A special investigation team has been formed to handle the case, and multiple raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects. The police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bring all the accused to justice. The incident has ignited a wave of public outcry, with calls for enhanced security measures at public gatherings to ensure the safety of women and children. The community is demanding swift and decisive action to send a strong message against such heinous crimes.