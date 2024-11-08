Islampur Assembly elections 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Islampur constituency

Islampur Assembly constituency, located in Maharashtra, was created as a result of the 2008 delimitation of Assembly seats. It largely encompasses the region that was formerly part of the Walva constituency. Positioned within the Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency, Islampur forms an integral part of the political landscape in this region. The redrawing of boundaries in 2008 aimed to better represent the population distribution, and Islampur has since been a key constituency in the state’s legislative assembly elections. The constituency serves as an important electoral segment, reflecting the socio-political dynamics of the area it covers.

Demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, in the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,712,78 eligible voters, of which 1,38,766 were male, 1,32,512 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. A total of 532 service voters ( 525 men and 7 women) had also registered to vote. 1762 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,500,66 voters, of which 1,300,34 were male, 1,20,032 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. 609 service voters ( 609 men and 151 women) had also registered to vote. There were 1647 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Islampur Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date

The Islampur constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Result Date

The results for Islampur in Maharashtra will be announced on November 23.

Candidates for Islampur Assembly Election 2024

The 2024 Islampur Assembly election is shaping up to be a closely contested battle, with multiple political heavyweights vying for the seat. Sharad Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Jayant Patil, a prominent leader within the party, to contest the election. Meanwhile, in a twist to the contest, Ajit Pawar’s breakaway faction of the NCP has nominated Nishikant Patil, creating a split within the NCP’s traditional support base. Adding to the competition, Satish Shivaji Date from the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) and Amol Vikas from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also thrown their hats in the ring, making it a multi-cornered fight.

Past Winners of Islampur Assembly:

2009: Jayant Rajaram Patil- Nationalist Congress Party (Undivided)

2014: Jayant Rajaram Patil- Nationalist Congress Party (Undivided)

2019: Jayant Rajaram Patil- Nationalist Congress Party (Undivided)

Islampur Assembly voter turnout

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Islampur constituency had a voter turnout of 72.36%. Five years later, in the 2019 elections, the turnout saw a slight increase, rising to 73.8%. This marginal improvement in voter participation reflects a growing engagement of the electorate in the region, highlighting the increasing political awareness and interest among the people of Islampur.