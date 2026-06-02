ISI terror case: Fugitive suspect held in Mumbai, link to Dawood Ibrahim's aide under probe

Mumbai:

In a major breakthrough in an ongoing investigation into alleged ISI-underworld terror links, security agencies have detained fugitive terror suspect Hufaiza from Mumbai. The operation was carried out jointly by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Delhi Police Special Cell after an extensive search operation. According to sources, authorities had been conducting raids across Maharashtra for the past three days in an effort to track down the suspect. As per the information, the Special Cell will produce him before a court on Wednesday and bring him to Delhi on a production warrant.

Joint operation leads to detention

The detention was the result of coordinated intelligence gathering and field operations conducted by the Maharashtra ATS and the Special Cell. Officials had reportedly intensified surveillance and search efforts after receiving inputs about Hufaiza's whereabouts. After multiple raids and verification exercises, the suspect was finally taken into custody in Mumbai.

Alleged link to Dawood Ibrahim associate

Investigators suspect that Hufaiza was in contact with Syed Mudassar Hussain, alias Munna Jhingada, a close associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim who is believed to be based in Pakistan.

According to probe agencies, Munna Jhingada is suspected to have played a key role in maintaining communication channels with operatives and coordinating activities linked to the terror network under investigation.

Handler of previously arrested terror suspects

Sources said Munna Jhingada is believed to have acted as the handler of several terror suspects arrested earlier in connection with the case. Investigators are now examining Hufaiza's alleged role, communication records and possible links to the broader network. Agencies are also expected to analyse digital evidence and financial transactions to establish the extent of the suspected terror-underworld nexus.

Investigation continues

The detention is being viewed as an important development in the wider investigation into alleged links between terror operatives, underworld elements and foreign-based handlers. Security agencies are expected to question the suspect extensively in the coming days as they seek to uncover additional details about the network and its operations.

ALSO READ: Conspiracy in Karachi, recruitment in Delhi: How Pakistan-backed module planned terror attacks in India