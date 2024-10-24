India TV Chunav Manch: Zafar Sareshwala, other panelists take the stage | LIVE updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Panelists at India TV Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: Zafar Sareshwala, Indian businessman, owner of Parsoli Corporation, and former chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, on Thursday attended the India TV Chunav Manch ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. A member of the strict Tablighi Jamaat branch of Islam, Sareshwala gained considerable public attention for being a strident supporter and a close confidant of PM Narendra Modi.

A mechanical engineer by training, Sareshwala is considered as an expert in Islamic banking and finance. In 2001, he organised protests in Delhi against the burning of copies of the Qur'an by Hindus.

Sana Khan, another panelist who joined the Chunav manch, is an Indian businesswoman and former actress. She primarily worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language films before retiring from the industry in 2020.

Know all about Maharashtra Assembly polls

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.