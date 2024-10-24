India TV Chunav Manch: Ashish Shelar says Mumbai results in Lok Sabha polls were not as per expectations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashish Shelar at India TV Chunav Manch.

Mumbai: Various panelists, including Ashish Shelar and Deepak Kesarkar attended the India TV Chunav Manch and deliberated on various aspects of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The deliberations came as various parties, including the NCP and BJP, announced their candidates for the assembly elections. During the deliberations, Ashish Shelar said the Mumbai results in the Lok Sabha elections were not as per the expectations. He said that voters will favour the Mahayuti in this assembly elections in Maharashtra.

To a question on how Ajit Pawar was the reason behind the poor performance of the Mahayuti in the last elections, Deepak Kesarkar said Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti later and he can’t be blamed for anything.

Ashish Shelar said Sharad Pawar got a sympathy vote last time but now the wind has changed.

Know all about Maharashtra Assembly polls

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.