How a self-styled godman's own complaint led to triggered a major probe in sexual assault case against him

New Delhi:

Captain Ashok Kharat, who projected himself as a godman in Nashik, is now at the centre of a major criminal investigation. The case first came to light when he approached the police, claiming he was being blackmailed using private images. However, as authorities began looking deeper, the direction of the case changed completely.

Initial checks by police and cyber experts did not find strong proof to support the blackmail claims. As the probe continued, new complaints started emerging from different places, raising serious questions about the activities of the self-styled godman.

Serious allegations surface

During the investigation, disturbing evidence came to light. Videos and testimonies suggested that the accused allegedly misled women by claiming to have divine powers. He is accused of exploiting their faith and trust, calling them for rituals and then abusing them under various pretexts.

Many women were initially hesitant to speak due to fear and social pressure. Police later encouraged them with assurance of safety and support, after which multiple complaints were formally recorded. The case quickly expanded as more accounts surfaced.

SIT formed for probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to handle the case. The team is now looking into all related complaints, digital evidence, and possible links to a larger network.

Investigators have also begun examining the accused’s financial dealings. Properties, cash, electronic devices, and other assets have been seized during searches. Officials suspect large-scale illegal wealth accumulation and are checking bank records and transactions.

Authorities are also reviewing his foreign travel history and contacts to understand if the case has wider connections. There are concerns that more people could be linked to the network. The accused is currently in police custody, and multiple cases have been registered against him.