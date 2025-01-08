HMPV cases in Maharashtra: Six-month-old baby tests positive at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY HMPV cases in Maharashtra.

HMPV cases in Maharashtra: A case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) was reported in a six-month-old baby at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai's Powai today (January 8). The baby was admitted to the hospital on January 1 due to severe cough, chest tightness, and a drop in oxygen levels to 84 per cent.

Doctors confirmed the virus through a new rapid PCR test. The doctors also mentioned that the baby was treated for symptoms with bronchodilators in the ICU, as there is no specific treatment for this virus.

The baby was discharged from the hospital after five days. Meanwhile, the BMC Health Department stated that they did not receive a report of this case but have increased monitoring for influenza and severe respiratory infections.

States asked to ramp up surveillance for respiratory diseases

The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after five cases were detected in India. On Tuesday, two suspected cases of the virus were reported from Maharashtra's Nagpur. Both the patients were discharged after treatment, a senior official said.

Their samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur and the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the official said. India reported its first HMPV cases on Monday after five children tested positive in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. Union Health Minister J P Nadda had said that the government was closely monitoring the situation and there was no reason to worry.

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday (January 6) chaired a virtual meeting with states and Union Territories to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was held amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China and on a day when India reported five cases. During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) cases anywhere in the country, the statement said. Union health secretary Srivastava emphasised that there is no cause for concern for the public as HMPV has been present globally since 2001, the statement said.

She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. Srivastava reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months and that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in such cases, the statement said.