HMPV cases: 'Children, elderly people need to stay alert', says Maharashtra Medical Education Minister

HMPV cases: Hasan Mushrif said the citizens of our state should not panic because the government will soon issue comprehensive guidelines regarding this situation and take preventive measures to control this disease.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Jan 08, 2025 8:50 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 8:53 IST
Image Source : MAX (X) HMPV cases: 'Children, elderly people need to stay alert', says Maharashtra Medical Education Minister.

HMPV cases: Following the discovery of two suspected cases in Nagpur, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said there is no need to panic but children and elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert. Speaking at a meeting organized over the HMPV virus, Mushrif said, "The effect of the HMPV virus is being seen in many countries of the world. There is no need to panic. Out of the 5 patients, one patient has been discharged. The remaining patients are recovering. Children and elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert."

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education Department Dinesh Waghmare, Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar, Director Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Director of AYUSH Department Dr Raman Ghungralkar along with deans of all government medical colleges in the state were present through the video conferencing.

"All the principals should be prepared for possible situations with medicines, oxygen and isolation if necessary. They should contact the District Collector of the concerned district for additional and abundant medicines," he said.

Minister Mushrif also instructed that everyone should make a joint effort to prevent the spread of this disease in the state and principals should be vigilant and cancel the leave of their officers and employees. He has appealed to the citizens to follow the guidelines and create awareness about this disease among people.

As part of preventive measures and precautions, the Health Department has appealed to the citizens to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing. Patients should consult a doctor if they have symptoms like fever, cough or cold.

Meanwhile, five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur. HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. 

