'Hind-di-Chadar' to be organised in Navi Mumbai from February 28 to March 1; close to 20 lakh people to attend

Navi Mumbai:

The 'Hind-di-Chadar' programme will be organised from February 28 to March 1 at the Owe Ground in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was the ninth Sikh Guru, informed Konkan Division Divisional Commissioner (Coordinator, State-Level Coordination Committee) Rameshwar Naik. The event is expected to witness participation of around 18 to 20 lakh people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely attend the event and address the gathering virtually. Apart from the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar will attend the event.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and chief ministers Gujarat (Bhupendra Patel), Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath), Goa (Dr Pramod Sawant), Haryana (Nayab Singh Saini), Madhya Pradesh (Dr Mohan Yadav), Rajasthan (Bhajanlal Sharma), and Delhi (Rekha Gupta) may attend the event.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, and Sadhvi Ritambara may also attend the event.

Why is this event being organised?

This event is being organised to spread the message of Guru Tegh Bahadur and make people aware about his legacy, sacrifice, compassion, fearlessness, and courage. It must be noted that Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary is observed as Shaheedi Diwas every year to honour the sacrifices made by him.

Details about the two-day event

About 18-20 lakh people to attend.

Main Hall Capacity: 80,000 to 1 lakh seats.

Special NMMT bus service: More than 150.

Parking spaces: 38.

Special helipads: 3.

What are arrangements for devotees?

Accommodation facilities for 25,000 people.

Temporary toilets: 1,000.

Sanitation workers: Over 500.

What are the medical facilities for devotees?