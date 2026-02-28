Hind-di-Chadar: 'First such honour in 300 years,' says Sant Gyani Harnam Singh

Mumbai:

Sant Gyani Harnam Singh, head of Damdami Taksal, hailed unprecedented honour after three centuries as Maharashtra gears up for the grand "Hind-di-Chadar" congregation on February 28 and March 1, at Owe Ground next to Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. The event commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, reverred as "Hind-di-Chadar" for shielding India's faith, and coincides with the 350th Guru Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Sant Singh expressed profound joy, noting this marks the first time authorities have embraced the Sikh community so inclusively, fostering brotherhood across sects.

CM Fadnavis' pivotal support and prior gatherings

Sant Gyani Harnam Singh credited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for pivotal backing, recalling a massive Sikh conclave in Vashi on September 29, 2025, drawing 40,000-50,000 devotees where CM Fadnavis pledged grand statewide celebrations upon forming government. Building momentum, huge samagams unfolded in Nagpur's Vidarbha region on December 6-7, 2025, expecting lakhs chanting Guru's name, while January 24-25, 2026, saw 10-12 lakh at Takhat Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Marathwada's heartland. These built toward Kharghar's climax, with Fadnavis and ministers earning Singh's congratulations for uniting communities.

Star-studded lineup and massive crowds

The two-day Navi Mumbai spectacle anticipates 15-20 lakh attendees, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 28 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1 (Sunday), alongside CMs from Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Other dignitaries comprise Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP leaders like Annamalai and Baba Ramdev, alongside Sikh, Sikligar, Banjara, Labana, Mohyal, Sindhi, Valmiki, Udasi and Bhagat Namdev saints plus raagi jathedars.

Elaborate logistics for devotees

Authorities have mobilised comprehensive facilities- 1,000+ temporary toilets, 500+ sanitation workers, 150+ NMMT special buses, 38 parking zones, three helipads, 25,000 accommodations, medical camps, langar for masses and a 120-acre pandal seating 80,000-1 lakh. Raigad-Thane districts formed 25 committees for seamless ops, emphasising water, power, lighting, health and hygiene amid the fervour.

Call for nationwide unity

Sant Singh urged every Sanatan family and Indian to attend, deeming it a duty to bow at Guru's feet, praising state efforts to rally villagers with full support. He envisioned sustained brotherhood initiatives, declaring waves of joy as government joins every soul in this historic 'shaheedi parv', blending faiths in reverence for Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice.