Govinda unlikely to contest Lok Sabha elections, say sources

Actor Govinda, who joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on March 28, is unlikely to contest Lok Sabha elections, said the sources on Sunday, adding he would instead campaign for the party.

The actor-turned-politician will campaign in the Vidarbha region, they added.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha, elections will be held on Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Govinda will campaign for Mahayuti candidates in these constituencies, they said.

Govinda, who gave multiple superhit films in his decades-long career, made a blockbuster entry in electoral politics in 2004. That year, the "Hero No. 1" actor emerged as a "giant killer" when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society. Speaking on the occasion, an emotional Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s and whose films were massy family entertainers, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

The veteran actor, whose full name is Govinda Ahuja, said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM, he remarked after his re-entry into politics, albeit under the banner of a different political party, which comes at a time when the country is in the midst of Lok Sabha polls.

The actor said development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unbelievable.

Shinde, who took over as CM in June 2022, said there is positivity and prosperity in Mumbai and pollution levels are also coming down in the metropolis.

The CM maintained the versatile actor has joined his party without any pre-conditions and rejected suggestions that the entry was linked to elections.

"Govinda stands for progress. He is impressed with Modiji's development policies. He wants to do something for the welfare and progress of the film industry. I am sure he will be the link between the government and the film industry. He has joined us without any conditions," Shinde asserted.

"Govinda has ended his vanvas and come to Ram rajya," noted the Shiv Sena leader, whose party is an ally of the BJP.

