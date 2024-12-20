Good news for Mumbai: First cable-stayed bridge to open next month, check cost, latest features

Follow us on Image Source : X Good news for Mumbai: First cable-stayed bridge to open next month.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters of Mumbai. The city’s first cable-stayed overbridge at Reay Road station is full complete and ready for operation. Reports suggest that the bridge is expected to open to the public on January 26, 2025. The whole construction of the bridge was completed in just two years, making it one of the quickest-built bridges in the country.

With six-lane structure and a pedestrian walkway, the cable-stayed overbridge spans 385 meters and costs Rs 2.73 billion. The bridge construction project started on February 14, 2022, under the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) and will be an important infrastructure upgrade for the city.

This particular project reached 88% completion by August 2024 but the construction got delayed due to the November Maharashtra Assembly Elections. However, the bridge is now successfully completed and ready for use by the public.

This overbridge marks a major achievement in the city’s infrastructure development and has set a benchmark as one of the fastest-built road overbridges in the country.

Mumbai cable-stayed bridge: An engineering marvel