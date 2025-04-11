Good news for Mumbai commuters: Smart cards for metro, local trains, buses to be launched soon Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the state government’s plans to launch the ‘Mumbai One’ smart card to streamline public transportation in the city.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in Mumbai for they will soon use a single pass to travel across various modes of public transportation available in the city through the upcoming ‘Mumbai One’ card. This integrated travel pass will be launched in Mumbai after a month and will cover the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In this regard, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the state government’s plans to launch the ‘Mumbai One’ smart card to streamline public transportation in the city. The announcement regarding the integrated smart card was made after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav reviewed the onboarding of railways.

How will Mumbai One card help daily commuters?

One it is launched in the city, the Mumbai One card will allow regular commuters to access all modes of transport including Mumbai Metro, BEST buses and Mumbai local trains with a single integrated card, instead of different tickets for each mode.

The whole master plan for the transport facility will be prepared in a month time after which the state government will officially launch the card for the commuters.

Giving more details about the Mumbai One card, Fadnavis stated that the smart card will be a game-changer for seamless travel across the MMR region and will give an end-to-end connectivity to Mumbaikars, revolutionising the way Mumbai travels.

He further added that the Indian Railway’s role in this regard was the most important among all other transportation modes and he thanked the union railway minster for giving all the necessary permissions.

'Mumbai One' card to modernise urban transport

It should be noted that the 'Mumbai One' card is part of Fadnavis government's plan to emhance the urban transport system with advanced connectivity across various services in the state. After the card is operational, it will simplify the commuting experience for lakhs of daily passengers.

In the meantime, Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw stated that infrastructure works worth Rs 1.73 lakh crore are currently underway in Maharashtra with an additional Rs 23,778 crore worth of new projects sanctioned this year. He further stated that 238 new air-conditioned local trains have been approved for Mumbai’s suburban railway network, with manufacturing to commence shortly.