Ghatkopar West Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Will BJP's Ram Kadam win for the fourth time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghatkopar West Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE.

Ghatkopar West Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday (November 23). BJP leader Ram Kadam contested from Ghatkopar West seat. MNS fielded Ganesh Chuklal to fight from the Ghatkopar West constituency. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar fielded Sagar Ramesh Gavai from this seat. Shiv Sena's UBT faction candidate Sanjay Bhalerao also fought the election from Ghatkopar West seat.

The Ghatkopar West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Ghatkopar West is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra which is in Mumbai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

BJP candidate Ram Kadam won the Ghatkopar West constituency in 2019. In 2014, BJP candidate Ram Kadam registered a win in the Ghatkopar West constituency. In 2009, Ram Kadam of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena registered his victory from the seat.

Ghatkopar West Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,49,467 voters in the Ghatkopar West constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,052 voters were male and 65,169 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 207 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ghatkopar West in 2019 was 60 (57 were men and 3 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ghatkopar West constituency was 1,59,782. Out of this, 89,310 voters were male and 70,227 were female. There were 199 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2014 was 76 (52 were men and 24 were women).

Ghatkopar West Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ram Kadam won the seat with a margin of 28,789 votes. He was polled 70,263 votes with a vote share of 47.01%. Sunil defeated Independent candidate Sanjay Bhalerao, who got 41,474 votes (27.75%). MNS candidate Ganesh Arjun Chukkal stood third with 15,019 (10.05%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,47,156 and Congress candidate Anand Rajyavardhan Shukla was in the fourth position with 9,313 votes (6.23%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ram Kadam won the seat. He was polled 80,343 votes with a vote share of 50.29%. Shiv Sena candidate Sudhir Sayaji More got 38,427 (24.05%) and was the runner-up. Kadam defeated Sudhir by a margin of 41,916 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,57,876. MNS candidate Dilip Bhausaheb Lande came in third with 17,207 votes (10.77%), and Congress candidate Ramgovind Yadav was in the fourth position with 10,071 votes (6.30%).