GBS in Maharashtra: After Pune, Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases surge in Nagpur, two patients on ventilator

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases surge in Nagpur

After GBS in Pune, now Guillain-Barre Syndrome patients are increasing in Nagpur, two patients were put on ventilator. Doctors have advised to not take medicines without proper checkup and consultation. Government hospitals in the city are on alert mode and adequate arrangements are being done for the treatment of these patients. Meanwhile, the total number of patients suffering from this syndrom has reached 110 in Maharashtra.

Two patients arrived in Nagpur Medical College and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, they have been kept on ventilator.

GBS cases in Nagpur

Medical Superintendent of Nagpur Medical College, Dr. Avinash Gawande said that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements for the treatment of patients suffering from this disease, government hospitals have been put on alert mode.

So far, four patients have been admitted to the medical center, whose age is 40, 19, 14, 8 years. Out of these, an 8 year old patient has been admitted to ICU in a critical condition, she has been kept on ventilator, her condition remains critical. Similarly, a 40 year old patient in the hospital has been kept on ventilator in the ICU.

One suspected death from GBS

As per the officials, a man in Solapur is suspected to have died due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome. This is the first causality reported due to this rare disease. The 40-year-old man, a native of Solapur, had come to Pune, where he is believed to have contracted the disease, officials said.

"The patient, suffering from symptoms like breathlessness, weakness in lower limbs, and diarrhoea, was admitted to a private hospital (in Solapur) on January 18 as he was on ventilator support on and off.

He died on Sunday," Solapur Government Medical College Dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur said.

17 patients on ventilator

While the total number of GBS cases in Maharashtra's Pune has risen to 111. Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday said that 17 patients diagnosed with GB syndrome have been put on ventilators.

Pune administration also announced that the patients diagnosed with GB syndrome within the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation would be treated free of cost in the civic body-run hospital.

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale also visited Nanded village in Haveli tehsil of Pune.

(With PTI inputs)