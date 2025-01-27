First suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome death in Maharashtra's Solapur, total cases surge to 101

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY First suspected GBS death in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reportedly registered its first suspected casualty due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). A man suspected to have contracted GBS has died in Solapur. As per the health officials, as of January 26, a total of 101 cases relating to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Health department has urged people to not panic.

Of the total 101 GBS cases, 81 are reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 6 from other parts of the district. The affected individuals include 68 males and 33 females, with 16 patients currently being on ventilators.

Health department issues guidelines

Maharashtra health department has asked people to not panic take precautionary measures. Make sure to keep the water quality good, boil water before drinking, consume fresh and clean food. Infection can be avoided also by not keeping cooked and uncooked food items together, said the health department.

In case any symptoms are seen, do visit a government hospital, department added.

What causes GBS

As per the doctors, GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions etc. It is caused by bacterial and viral infections generally as they weaken the immunity of patients. However, more research on the exact cause of GBS is ongoing.

The state government has also increased "house-to-house surveillance activities" and a total of 25,578 houses have been surveyed in the Pune district.

The state health department has also set up a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the cases. The team comprises Dr Babasaheb Tandale, a scientist from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Dr Premchand Kambale, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Rajesh Karyekarte, HOD of Department of Microbiology of B J Medical College, Dr Bhalchandra Pradhan, state epidemiologist, among others.



(With agency inputs)