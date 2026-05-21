Firefighter among two killed in massive fire at Thane vegetable market, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced

Thane:

A firefighter and a security guard were killed, while two other fire personnel were injured after a massive blaze broke out at a vegetable market near Thane railway station in Maharashtra early on Thursday, officials said.

The fire erupted around 3.30 am at the Gamdevi vegetable market complex, located about 100 metres from the railway station, Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. As many as 155 stalls were gutted in the blaze.

Following the incident, fire authorities issued a “brigade call”, indicating a situation requiring maximum fire department resources.

Eyewitnesses said huge flames and thick smoke billowing from the market triggered panic in the area, as distraught vendors watched the charred remains of their livelihoods.

“A security guard got trapped on the first floor and began suffocating. A fire station officer went upstairs to rescue him, but he also got trapped. Both choked to death due to heavy smoke,” Tadvi said.

The fire, classified as a “major blaze”, destroyed vegetable, fruit and garment stalls, along with a local municipal ward office, he added.

The deceased were identified as Thane Municipal Corporation fire station officer Sagar Suryakant Shinde, 42, and security guard Kalu Shankar Gadekar, 55.

Two other firefighters, Sujit Pashte, 45, and Sameer Jadhav, 40, sustained injuries and were admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. Their condition is reported to be stable, according to a TMC release.

All available fire engines across the city, along with RDMC teams, were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Officials said firefighters faced difficulties due to a large stock of highly combustible garments stored inside the market stalls.

The fire was brought under control by 11.30 am, after which cooling operations were started. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Tadvi said.

Deputy CM reviews situation

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation and directed TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao to submit proposals seeking financial aid for the victims’ families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the state emergency department.

BJP corporator Sanjay Waghule alleged that the unauthorised presence of garment shops worsened the fire.

“Had it been restricted to the fruit and vegetable market for which it was originally built, the losses would have been minimal. I have repeatedly pointed out these hazards to the civic body to no avail,” he told PTI.

After an urgent high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Rao, the TMC announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, along with government jobs on compassionate grounds. The injured firefighters will receive Rs 1 lakh each.

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar also attended the meeting.

According to the civic release, a panchnama, or loss assessment, will be conducted, and all 155 affected stall owners will be rehabilitated at the same location by June 1 after a mandatory structural and fire audit.

TMC Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale demanded the installation of a robust fire extinguishing system at the market before rehabilitation, along with the deployment of two dedicated fire tenders in the central city area.

Commissioner Rao said a final decision on the proposal would be taken within three days.